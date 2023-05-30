MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the shooting of a beloved watermelon vendor two weeks ago in the Nutbush area.

Police have not said what charges the teen faces.

John Materna, known by many as “Red” or the Watermelon Man, passed away Monday night after he was taken off life support.

Beloved watermelon seller shot during robbery attempt

Materna was selling watermelons at the corner of Homer Street and Wayne Avenue when he was shot on May 15. Materna had been selling his watermelons in Memphis for decades.

Memphis Police say he was robbed by two men seen getting out of a silver Infiniti with a paper tag that read “RETIRED.”

Longtime friend Randall Linn said Materna also had a gun, and he shot back.

“He (Red) shot back. Don’t know if he hit anybody going down or the car, but I know he was protecting himself as well as the other neighbor,” said Linn.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help his wife with any financial needs,

Police have not said anything about the second suspect. If you have any information that help investigators call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.