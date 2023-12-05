MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyesrburg teen has been charged with possessing multiple stolen firearms taken during a break-in last month.

Dyersburg police said they recovered an AR-15 style pistol, SKS, and an AK-47 while following up on a burglary but have not released any other details.

Weapons seized by Dyersburg Police. Courtesy: Dyersburg PD

Investigators said the 15-year-old was also in possession of large-capacity magazines containing over 60 rounds of ammunition.

The juvenile was ordered to be held in detention by Dyer County Juvenile Court pending a detention hearing.