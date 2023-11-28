MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after a police chase in Dyersburg, Tennessee, on Sunday.

However, police say both teens were issued a juvenile citation and released to a parent due to the McDowell Detention Center reporting they were at full capacity and unable to accept them.

Dyersburg Police say on November 26 around 5 a.m., an officer saw three vehicles speeding on Cedar Street in front of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department. When the officer tried to stop them, all three vehicles took off.

Police say one of the vehicles was seen in the downtown area when the suspects got out and ran on foot as the vehicle continued to roll, hitting a business.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was caught by an officer and arrested after a brief struggle.

Another officer searching the downtown area found one of the other vehicles that drove off during the attempted traffic stop and tried to stop it.

A short time later, the officer found the vehicle parked at a home on Tibbs Street. Police say a 14-year-old was determined to be the other suspect.

Investigators later discovered that the vehicle that was stopped downtown was stolen. Police say the victim did not know his car was stolen.

The 15-year-old was charged with evading arrest, theft over $10,000, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The 14-year-old was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.