MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Safari Henderson was reported as a runaway from Lands End Drive in north Shelby County on April 17. Deputies say Henderson’s friends and family received social media messages Monday night saying she was possibly in danger.

She is approximately 5’5″ and 115 pounds with red and black braids. She was last seen wearing checkerboard pants and a cream-colored jacket.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Safari Henderson’s whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.