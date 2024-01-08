MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a 14-year-old boy they say is responsible for being involved in numerous carjackings and robberies across the city.

The following reports are attributed to the Memphis Police Department.

On December 17, 2023, MPD responded to a robbery in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. The victim was walking to his vehicle when three armed males approached him. One of the males struck the victim in the head with a handgun and the suspects took his Ford Escape.

On December 21, 2023, officers responded to a robbery in the 900 block of Raymond Street. The victim exited her vehicle and was approached by two males. One of the males pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle. The suspects fled in her Chevrolet Cruze.

December 22, 2023

officers responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of Getwell Road. The victim was walking to his vehicle when two males approached him. They pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. They fled the scene.

Shortly after at 9:57 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. A male was pumping gas when a male approached him with a gun. The male demanded the victim exit his Mercedes Benz and the suspect fled with two others who got out of a Chevrolet Cruze.

December 24, 2023

Police responded to a carjacking in the 1200 block of Getwell Road. A woman was in her Audi A3 when three males approached her. One of the males was armed with a gun and demanded that she get out of the car. The suspects fled in the victim’s car, followed by a Mercedes Benz.

At 11:18 a.m., officers responded to an attempted robbery in the 3200 block of Kimball Avenue. The victim was approached by males armed with a gun demanding the car keys. The suspects fled in a Mercedes Benz without taking the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle matched the description of the vehicle taken in a carjacking.

At 5:54 p.m., officers responded to an attempted robbery in the 1200 block of Getwell Road. Three males went inside the store and pointed weapons at customers, demanding property from customers. The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s belongings.

At 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of Getwell Road. Officers were advised that the victim was getting into his Toyota Corolla when three males approached him. The males took cash and his car.

December 26, 2023

Officers responded to an attempted carjacking in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim was in his vehicle when two males approached him asking for money. While reaching for money, he was struck in the head by one of the suspects with a handgun. The suspects fled.

At 11:39 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim was pumping gas when a male approached her and pointed a gun at her. He demanded her keys and fled in her Nissan Maxima.

On December 28, 2023, officers responded to an attempted carjacking in the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim was walking to his vehicle when two males approached him. One male was armed with a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. The male fired a shot, but no one was injured. The suspects fled in a Nissan Maxima occupied by two females.

On December 30, 2023, there was a robbery in the 2900 block of Semmes Street. The victim got out of her car and two males ran up to her, pointed a gun at her, and demanded her keys. The males fled in her Chevrolet Malibu.

December 31, 2023

Officers responded to a robbery in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue. The victim was walking away from his vehicle when he was almost hit by a car. Two males exited the vehicle armed and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The males struck the victim in the face and attempted to take his Dodge Ram but were unsuccessful.

At 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2900 block of South Perkins Road. While the victim was pumping gas, he was approached by a male with a gun. The male took his wallet and fled in a black sedan.

At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street. The victim was pumping gas when she was approached by a male armed with a gun. The suspect demanded her vehicle and fled in her car.

On January 1, 2024, officers responded to a robbery in the 6600 block of Lamar Avenue. While the victim was loading groceries, she was approached by an armed male who demanded her purse and cell phone. The males took her property and fled in a black sedan.

January 3, 2024

Officers responded to a robbery in the 2000 block of Labelle Street. Officers were advised that the victim was standing at his vehicle when he was approached by an armed male who demanded his keys. A second male approached and they left in the victim’s Mercedes Benz.

At 3:29 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 6600 block of Winchester Road. The victim exited their vehicle and was approached by an armed male. They demanded the victim’s purse and fled in a white sedan.

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 4700 block of Knight Arnold Road. The victims were approached by an armed male who demanded the wallets of the victims. The suspects took cash from the victims and fled in a white Mercedes Benz.

At 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 5300 block of Winchester Road. Officers were advised that the victim was getting into his car when a white Mercedes Sedan pulled up behind him. An armed male got out and demanded the victim’s money. The suspects fled the scene.

On January 5, 2024, officers located a suspect, a 14-year-old male. At the time of his arrest, officers located a handgun.

The 14-year-old is charged with eight counts of Carjacking, 10 counts of Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Attempted Carjacking, 11 counts of Aggravated Robbery, seven counts of Aggravated Assault, five counts of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Evading Arrest in Auto, and three counts of Theft of Property to wit: Auto $10,000-$60,000, and Curfew Violation.