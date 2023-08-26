MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Aleeshia Rusker did not return Friday after leaving her Grahamwood home to go to school, MPD says.

She is described as a 100-pound, 5-foot-4-inch female with brown eyes and black hair.

According to MPD, Rusker was last seen in the 800 block of Bowen Circle wearing a red uniform shirt and khaki pants.

She has natural hair with blonde tips.

If located, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-CASH.