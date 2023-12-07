MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged after the Covington Police Department says he threatened to bomb Covington High School in a post made on social media.

According to reports, at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Covington Police Department’s School Resource Officers were notified by Tipton County School officials of a possible bomb threat at the high school.

Police say the threat was made on Snapchat. The student allegedly threatened to shoot and blow up Covington High School because of the snack cart being revoked.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Tennessee Homeland Security were able to identify the 14-year-old student responsible for the post.

Reports say that the student was at the Alternative Learning Center’s home studies program and not on campus at the high school during the threat.

Detectives went to the residence where the 9th grade student admitted to making the post. It was confirmed that the threat was false and at no time was there a threat to the school.

Police say the student and his parents were taken in for additional questioning and the juvenile was charged with threats of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.

“I appreciate the teamwork which quickly identified the student who was responsible for posting the cowardly false claim,” said Chief Donna Turner. “During the investigation, we collaborated with Tipton County School officials at the Board of Education, the Covington High School, and the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security to combine all of our resources to keep our schools safe. We will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone responsible for making threats to our schools, staff, and students and working with our parents to prevent these types of disruptions in our schools.”

The 14-year-old was petitioned into the Tipton County Juvenile Court and released. He is expected to appear in court in January 2024.