MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen alleged gang members who operated in Fayette County and were suspected in five shootings have been indicted after a two-year investigation.

These indictments are a result of an investigation into the Traveling Vice Lords subset called the Junk Yard Dogs. Between June 2020 and August 2020, the TBI and ATF investigated five different shootings in Fayette County, TN.

According to the Department of Justice, the TVL/JYD are a street gang based in the Western District of Tennessee. The DOJ said that the TVL is a subset of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation, which started in Chicago, Illinois.

The DoJ detailed the structure in a press release, “TVL were organized into different positions, including Chief of Streets, Deck Holder, Enforcer, Treasurer and Chief of Security.”

The DoJ said that membership in these organizations was based on violent acts against rival gangs or as directed by gang leadership. The DoJ said that each act of violence was supposed to increase the respect given to members or associates as well as opening the door to promotion into gang leadership.

Investigators said that breaking rules or disobeying orders may have resulted in loss of membership, beatings and in some instances, death.

The DoJ said an investigation revealed that between June to August 2020, Tomarcus Baskerville ordered five separate shootings against rival gang members, the Gangster Disciples and the 4 Corners Hustlers, with intent to kill.

RICO conspiracy charges in this case carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge in this case carries a sentence of death or life imprisonment. Each charge of Brandishing and Discharging a Firearm during and relation to a crime of violence carries no less than 10 years consecutive to related attempted murder charges (violent crime in aid in racketeering).

The Department of Justice provided the following list of individuals, their aliases and rank.

Tomarcus Baskerville, 33, a/k/a “TC”, a/k/a “Glove.” Held the rank of “Chief of Streets”

Christopher Peeler, 30, a/k/a “Lil Chris.” Held the rank of 3UE

Martivus Baskerville, 28, a/k/a Tavis. Held the rank of “Deck Holder”

Thomas Smith, 22, a/k/a “TJ.” Held the rank of 5BE

Davaius Worrles, 29, a/k/a, “Mighty”, a/k/a “Mighty Shun.” Held the rank of 5BE

Curtis Baskerville, 36, a/k/a “CB.” Held the rank of 3BE

Montaveen Taylor, 21, a/k/a, “CGE Tay.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “first seat.”

Mardarius McNeal, 24. Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “enforcer”

Deandra Rivers, 26, a/k/a “Dre.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as “chief of security.”

Deonte Walker, 27, a/k/a, “Tez.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “man of literature.”

Trevin Hullom, 29, a/k/a “Scooter.” Held the rank of representative and functioned as the “assistant man of literature.”

Torrance Fitzpatrick, 27, a/k/a Phat. Held the rank of “representative”

Bianca Jackson, 20. Held the rank of “representative”

Courtland Springfield, 30, a/k/a, “Hot Box.” Held the rank of “representative.”