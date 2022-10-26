A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents, the following people were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans along with participating in wire transfers over $10,000 involving proceeds of a fraud scheme:

Robert Pearson, 52 years old, Holly Springs

Lakisha Jones Pearson, 46 years old, Holly Springs

Glendon Jones, 29 years old, Red Banks

Roneisha Dennis, 30 years old, Red Banks;

Devonte Smith, 27 years old, Holly Springs

Jaliyah Godwin, 26 years old, Olive Branch

Jacoby Alexander, 39 years old, Holly Springs

Kevin Anderson, 41 years old, Lamar

Melvin Harris, 26 years old, Holly Springs

Dametris Pearson, 27 years old, Southaven

Terrance Isom, age unknown, Southaven

Mareceo Hobson, 28 years old, Olive Branch

Dianne Cox, 67 years old, Byhalia

Doris Pearson, 56 years old, Olive Branch

All fourteen suspects face a maximum penalty of 30 years for conspiracy and wire fraud violations and 10 years for financial transaction charges if they are convicted.