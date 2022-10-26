MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to court documents, the following people were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans along with participating in wire transfers over $10,000 involving proceeds of a fraud scheme:
- Robert Pearson, 52 years old, Holly Springs
- Lakisha Jones Pearson, 46 years old, Holly Springs
- Glendon Jones, 29 years old, Red Banks
- Roneisha Dennis, 30 years old, Red Banks;
- Devonte Smith, 27 years old, Holly Springs
- Jaliyah Godwin, 26 years old, Olive Branch
- Jacoby Alexander, 39 years old, Holly Springs
- Kevin Anderson, 41 years old, Lamar
- Melvin Harris, 26 years old, Holly Springs
- Dametris Pearson, 27 years old, Southaven
- Terrance Isom, age unknown, Southaven
- Mareceo Hobson, 28 years old, Olive Branch
- Dianne Cox, 67 years old, Byhalia
- Doris Pearson, 56 years old, Olive Branch
All fourteen suspects face a maximum penalty of 30 years for conspiracy and wire fraud violations and 10 years for financial transaction charges if they are convicted.