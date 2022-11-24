MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village.

Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street.

Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives say the friends were passing around the gun when it fired.

Police have now charged a 13-year-old with reckless homicide.

