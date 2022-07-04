MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges after police say 13-year-old was driving a stolen car in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

Police say officers received a call about suspicious a white Kia sedan circling the Walmart parking lot on Elvis Presley around 10 a.m.

Officers investigated the unoccupied vehicle and noticed it had no license plates, the passenger window was broken and the steering column was broken. They also checked the VIN and it came back as stolen from Village Grove in Hickory Hill on June 28.

Surveillance video showed the group getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.

MPD said when the suspects exited the store and noticed police looking at the vehicle, they ran in different directions.

The suspects, identified as 29-year-old Daravious Jackson, a 13-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds, were apprehended after a brief chase.

When officers searched the car, they found a crowbar and a glass break tool inside. They also identified the 13-year-old as the driver from video surveillance.

Jackson and the five juveniles have been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Jackson is expected to appear in court on July 5.

MPD records noted that the minors were previously arrested for auto theft on June 15 and June 18.