MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman is traumatized and without a car after she says two teenagers stole her car and threatened her with a gun as she walked out of work.

It happened Nov. 3 outside Northgate Animal Hospital in Frayser around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The woman was too shaken up to talk on camera but said both of the carjackers are teens — and one is just 13 years old.

They attacked despite nearby surveillance cameras, which captured a person running away from a black Kia Soul before coming back and hopping in the passenger seat.

The woman said she was walking outside when she saw the teens in her car. When she yelled for them to get out, one of them flashed a gun and threatened to shoot her.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.

The car was found, but was no longer not drivable, so her friend has set up a GoFundMe to help.

The victim said she worked for five years to pay her car off and just paid it off in August. Now she’s struggling just before the holidays.

Want to help?

A friend has set up a GoFundMe. Click here to donate.