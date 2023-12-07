MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a dozen thieves broke into a City Gear store on Lamar before dawn Thursday, getting away with about $15,000 in merchandise as two security officers watched.

It all happened in about two minutes. Police were called to the store in the Cherokee area for a report of a prowler at 3:10 a.m. When they arrived three minutes later, they found the front door shattered.

A security officer told officers she saw a white sedan pull into the lot at 2:40, apparently casing the store. Two more vehicles arrived a few minutes later.

Several suspects went into the store and ran out with boxes of items, loading them into the vehicles. The security officer took video of the incident with a cell phone.

Police said the video showed the theft involved about 13 suspects, two of whom appeared to be armed. No arrests have been made.

The same City Gear location was burglarized a little more than a week ago, when thieves stole about $10,000 in merchandise.

City Gear stores around Memphis have repeatedly been targets for bands of thieves. The company has said the thefts make business “unsustainable” and have asked to meet with local law enforcement about the problem.