MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A total of 13 missing children from the Memphis area were found during a two-day operation to help stop human trafficking.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, “Operation Not For Sale” helped bring the minors home.

On November 2 and 3, six teams from multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security searched 56 locations in the Memphis area.

Twelve at-risk juveniles ranging from 11 to 17 years old were found and are now safe. During a separate case, a two-month-old infant was located, TBI says.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said, “Human traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and bring unimaginable harm to their victims. I am very proud that the Memphis Police Department was part of this successful operation and thankful for the cooperative work done by all of the agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.”

To report suspected human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.