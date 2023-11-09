MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A total of 13 missing children from the Memphis area were found during a two-day operation to help stop human trafficking.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, “Operation Not For Sale” helped bring the minors home.
On November 2 and 3, six teams from multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security searched 56 locations in the Memphis area.
Twelve at-risk juveniles ranging from 11 to 17 years old were found and are now safe. During a separate case, a two-month-old infant was located, TBI says.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said, “Human traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and bring unimaginable harm to their victims. I am very proud that the Memphis Police Department was part of this successful operation and thankful for the cooperative work done by all of the agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.”
To report suspected human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.