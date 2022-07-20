MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are offering a $12,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a 2012 homicide.

Investigators say on July 26, 2012, police responded to a shooting on South East Yates Road, and found Anthony Conte, 26, and Robert Schmidt, 30, dead inside the home.

WREG previously reported that neighbors said Conte and Schmidt were renting the home at the time.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, investigators believe both victims were killed during a robbery. Witnesses at the time said they heard a vehicle speed away shortly after shots were fired.

MPD Cold Case Investigators are asking for any witnesses to contact them at Homicide at 901-636-3300, Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH, or the MPD Cold Case Hotline at 901-636-2653 and leave a voicemail message.