MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicked off weeks ago for underprivileged children and seniors in Memphis, but hundreds of angels ages 12 and younger have not been adopted to receive Christmas gifts.

The generosity of Memphis and the Mid-South is needed now more so than ever.

Major Mark Hunter, the Salvation Army’s area commander, says the Angel Tree program has faced many challenges recently.

“I know most people are thinking about Thanksgiving. We are still about a week away from Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army has been doing Christmas for weeks now and some of our challenges have been finding a location so we can do our Angel Tree operations,” he said.

Many families need and depend on the Angel Tree program for gifts for children and seniors, but right now many angels haven’t been adopted.

The Salvation Army said, since opening their Angel Tree adoption site a couple of weeks ago, almost 1,200 angels have not been adopted. That’s out of more than 4,400 in Memphis.

Unless Memphians step and show their generosity, that means 1,200 kids ages 12 year and younger likely won’t have a merry Christmas.

“This year we are looking at and have over 1,700 families who are depending on us to provide Christmas for them. That’s over 4,000 angels. That’s why we need the community to help us by providing toys and gifts for the seniors and children under 12,” Hunter said.

As for senior angels, those people 65 and older, all 398 of them have been adopted. Now the focus is on children in need and how you can help make this the most wonderful time of year by adopting some of the youngest angels and provide the magic of Christmas.

If you would like to help, go to https://angeltreememphis.org/