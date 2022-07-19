MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yamilet Hernandez is missing after officers say she left her home with a man she met on social media.

Hernandez, 12, was last seen Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at her home. Officers say she got into a red car with the man and has not been seen since.

Hernandez is 5’1″ weighing around 125 lbs. She is of dark complexion with brown eyes, long black hair and blonde bangs.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with gray shorts.

Call (901)-545-2677 if you know Hernandez’s whereabouts.