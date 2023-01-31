MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 12 cars are involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55.

Northbound south of I-55 has been closed. It is unclear how long the lanes will remain closed. MPD says Southbound lanes are open and advises drivers to use alternate routes.

One of the people involved in the crash said things started around 5 a.m. According to her, the road was extremely icy, and a few drivers slid all over the road.

An ice storm warning started Monday at 6 p.m. and lasts through midday Wednesday. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon.