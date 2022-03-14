MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now in jail after police say he stole over $11,000 from a Northeast Memphis convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, Antonio Porterfield robbed the Murphy’s Express located at 5856 Summer Avenue on Sunday.

Investigators say he walked into the store and ran around to the register where two employees were counting money from the store’s safe.

According to the victims, Porterfield pointed a gun at them, filled a garbage can with money, and took off with the cash.

Officers spotted Porterfield with the trash can nearby on Sycamore View.

He was arrested after police found the cash and a loaded gun.

Porterfield is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun as a convicted felon.