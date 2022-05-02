MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening in Raleigh when two suspects in a car fired shots into a crowd of mostly children, police say.

WREG spoke with family members who confirmed the girl was shot in the thigh area and is expected to recover. No arrests have been made.

The girl told officers she was outside and saw a man in the back seat of a car point a gun out of the window and fire shots. MPD said the girl then ran inside of her Godmother’s home after being shot. She was taken to the hospital by her Godmother.

The shooting happened around 8:00 on Jones and Powers Road at Raleigh Court Town Home. At least 10-12 shots were fired, according to police.

Officers said the suspects are three men who were driving a black Nissan Altima with a drive-out tag. They also said the vehicle has a large dent on the rear bumper with a discolored trunk and bumper.

Video surveillance capture of the suspects’ vehicle

Family members described the suspect in the back seat of the car as a black man with dark skin complexion and chubby build.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.