MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of violence stretching from Cordova to South Memphis in the last 72 hours has left at least 11 people shot, five of them killed.

The latest numbers from Memphis Police show a 44% increase in the number of murders compared to this time last year and a 38% increase in the number of homicides.

The city has logged 315 murders and 368 homicides so far. That’s compared to 218 murders and 266 homicides the same time in 2022. The city has already set a new homicide record this year.

Sunday morning, investigators discovered a man was shot to death at a basketball court at a park in South Memphis.

While the murder and homicide numbers are alarming, investigators also told us about other cases of violence that didn’t end in death.

Friday night, a man was shot not far from a police precinct off Mount Moriah and South Mendenhall Road.

The next night, around 8:15 p.m., a man was shot in the leg in the popular Cooper-Young neighborhood, a spot known for restaurants and shopping.

The victim told police his car was parked in a lot off Cooper when he heard the alarm go off and discovered a man inside. The victim and the thief struggled, and during the fight, the victim was shot in the leg. Two suspects took off.

Police are now checking nearby cameras for clues. Monday, we witnessed several MPD cruisers in the area.

“Crime is way too high, and it’s almost worse than it’s ever been,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “There’s some intervention that has to be going on with these teens and young adults that are committing these crimes, and that’s the missing piece of this puzzle.”

If you know anything about any of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.