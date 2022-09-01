MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month.

Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12.

They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived on the scene.

Police believe Henderson was killed for his car, a silver Nissan Maxima.

The car was located the next day just outside the Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser.

Oberle Road and Glasgow Street just outside of the Breezy Point Apartments.

MPD said the sizeable donation was made possible by CrimeStoppers and a private donation.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.