MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police hope a $10,000 reward will help them find the individuals who shot a man dead on a Raleigh street last month.
Investigators say Terry Henderson Jr. was shot multiple times at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive around 11:50 p.m August 12.
They said Henderson was already dead when they arrived on the scene.
Police believe Henderson was killed for his car, a silver Nissan Maxima.
The car was located the next day just outside the Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser.
MPD said the sizeable donation was made possible by CrimeStoppers and a private donation.
If you have any information about the deadly shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.