MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A consignment store was broken into Saturday morning with over $10,000 in designer merchandise stolen, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the burglary happened around 5:40 a.m. at Sugar Plum Consignment on the 6100 block of Primacy Parkway.

The complainant told police that $50 in coins and a current total of $10,000 worth of designer purses, sunglasses, shoes and jewelry were taken.

She also told police she saw one of the suspects on camera in the office damaging the camera.

When they arrived, officers saw that the front door of the business was pried open and the inside fence chain pad lock was cut. Officers also said that camera cords were cut with camera equipment and a hard drive being stolen.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.