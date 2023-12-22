MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is offering a $10,000 reward with Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the recent looting of FedEx vehicles in Memphis.

Crime Stoppers says that this also includes information regarding the incident on Nov. 11, where cars blocked in a FedEx semi-truck at an intersection, broke the latch off the back, and dozens of people ransacked the trailer.

More recently, on Dec. 15, a FedEx van was making deliveries on Tennessee Street when five individuals stole packages from the vehicle before fleeing the area.

Crime Stoppers says that the $10,000 reward will be provided by FedEx in addition to any award determined by the Crime Stoppers Citizen Awards Committee.

“The brazen theft from FedEx trucks are appalling acts in our community, and we appreciate the support from FedEx to help identify the individuals responsible,” said David Wayne Brown, executive director of Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.