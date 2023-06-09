MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 award to help Memphis Police catch two suspects who fatally shot a man and stole his prosthetic leg.

Memphis Police say 43-year-old Timothy Odum was shot outside of a convenience store at King Avenue and Ford Road on June 1. Odum was found inside a black SUV and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspects also stole Odum’s prosthetic leg before fleeing the scene. CrimeStoppers say two suspects were possibly involved.

In addition to the $2,000 award CrimeStoppers offers, CrimeStoppers says Odum’s family has posted an $8,000 award. Family members who spoke with WREG remember him as a person who loved life.

“He was just so infectious and just anyone that he came in contact with, he would make them laugh, make them smile. He was full of jokes,” Odum’s sister Candice Washington said. “We want to make sure we keep his memory alive and let the public know that it’s us standing here today but it could be you tomorrow.”

Anyone with information to asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.