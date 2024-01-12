MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Animals Services says more than 100 roosters and hens seized from a backyard this week are being put down due to disease.

Police said the birds were being used for cockfighting and charged Luis Vallellanes, 47, with aggravated cruelty to animals.

MAS Director Ty Coleman said the birds have Mycoplasma and cannot be rehomed.

“The state won’t allow us to put them back in the community. It’s an agriculture thing. That’s how commercial flocks can get sick. Even people’s backyard chickens can get sick,” said Coleman.

Police said most of the birds were roosters and hens and were being kept in cramped cages behind a duplex in the 4000 block of Bayliss in Nutbush.

They said some of the game cocks had their combs cut along with their spurs cut in half. They said the cuts are consistent with those used in cockfighting. Officers also found a dog chained up in the backyard that had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Roosters and Hens seized from behind this duplex on Bayliss. WREG photo

“I was actually out there. It was horrible conditions,” said Coleman. “There were 107 chickens. Many were in wire cages exposed to the weather. No straw at the bottom. Nothing to collect their feces or anything. They were just standing in their own feces.”

Police also found four other dogs at the home, two covered with mange.

Vallellanes was released from jail on his own recognizance and will be back in court on Feb. 23.