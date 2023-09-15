MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves stole approximately $100,000 in jewelry from a Hickory Hill jewelry store Thursday, according to Memphis Police.

At 4:37 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm on 6227 Winchester Road at Mr. Goldman Signature.

When officers arrived, the front door of the store was caved in and numerous glass cases were destroyed.

Approximately $100,000 in jewelry was stolen from the business, police say.

Security video shows a white pickup truck and a silver SUV or crossover vehicle back up to the front of the store. The white pickup truck rammed into the building, creating an entry point.

Police say four men were seen on video running into the store with crowbars, breaking the cases, and leaving with items.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.