MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy was critically wounded during an accidental shooting in Southeast Memphis Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Cambridge Station Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say the gun was left unattended while children were in the residence.

The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Many people that we spoke to who live in the apartment complex said there are dozens of children who play in this parking lot every single day. So, they say they’re saddened to learn that one of the kids they see outside every day was hit by a bullet.

According to Lebonheur Children’s Hospital, 43 children have been treated for gunshot wounds this year. Doctors say nearly half the child gunshot victims they treat are victims of accidental shootings.

MPD says they offer free gun locks at police precincts for those who need them.