MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in Collierville Monday afternoon.

Collierville Police say a vehicle struck the child near the intersection of White Road and North Main around 4:14 p.m.

The child was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

Police say the crash is under investigation and no charges will be placed until the investigation is complete.