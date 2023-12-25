COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Coahoma County, Mississippi, Sunday night.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says around 9 p.m., a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old were riding around the downtown area in Friars Point, when someone shot into their vehicle.

The boy, identified as Ladarius Nesbitt from Lambert, Mississippi, was struck and taken to a hospital in Clarksdale by personal vehicle, where he later died.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is offering at $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call Investigator Major Gwen Muskin at 662-592-1395.