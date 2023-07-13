MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in their home Wednesday.

Memphis Police responded to a disturbance call in Frayser a little after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound in his chest. A large knife was on the ground nearby.

Memphis Fire tried to render aid, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s girlfriend, Jeosha Jones, spoke to investigators. She told them she and the victim got into an argument over chores, and she picked up a large flat-screen TV and shoved it at him.

Jones said the victim fell against the refrigerator, causing a bottle and a large knife to fall to the ground. He picked up the knife, and Jones tried to grab it from him. The two struggled over the weapon until the victim was stabbed in the upper right chest.

Reports say Jones released the knife, and the victim fell to the ground. Her 10-year-old child then called 911.

Jeosha Jones is charged with Second-Degree Murder. She is set to appear in court Thursday.