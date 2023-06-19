MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering Monday after a dog attack left him unable to walk on his own.

Pearlean Wynn was standing outside the hospital where her 10-year-old son Jemari had surgery on his legs after being attacked by two dogs outside his South Memphis home over the weekend.

“I believe he is kind of traumatized,” she said.

Jemari in the hospital (provided photo)

Jemari was walking to the store when it happened. His grandmother Beverly heard the noise and thought the dogs were fighting.

“It’s scary to me ’cause what if them dogs had a killed him,” Beverly said.

Two dogs from across the street got out of their fence and went after the child. Another neighbor told us her brother-in-law grabbed a brick and went to help the child. She said the animals backed off. They consoled the boy and yelled for the owner of the dogs.

“Two pit bulls was eating him up. Tore him up,” she said. “He come out and he was saying, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry.’ And I am cursing now. ‘Hey to hell with sorry. Your dog done ate this baby up, man.'”

The owner of the dogs took Jemari to a fire station for help. Neighbors said Memphis Animal Services came out that day but didn’t take the dogs away.

“The dog pound lady comes and she tells me she not gonna take the dogs cause she ain’t saw no bite marks yet. I’m like ‘What?'” the neighbor said.

The dog’s owner told us MAS left a note on his door Sunday, saying they would be back to pick up his two dogs. He said he’s never had problems with either of them and hates what they did to the 10-year-old. He said the dogs will have to suffer the consequences, whatever that might be.

But he also said the children routinely picked at his dogs.

“I don’t believe that because my children don’t like big dogs and then they know that them dogs when they see big dogs any way they just run,” said Jemari’s mother.

Neighbors wish more could have been done.

“Them dogs should have been taken right then and there. They are vicious and dangerous,” the neighbor said.

Jemari Wynn was expected to be released from the hospital Monday. His mother said he would have to undergo a lot of rehab.

We attempted to reach Memphis Animal Services and the City of Memphis but because of the Juneteenth holiday, we did not get an immediate response. We will keep pushing for answers on the protocol MAS follows when it comes to removing animals who have attacked people.