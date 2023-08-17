MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old was allegedly abducted from her house in Raleigh on Wednesday before she fought her way back home to safety.

According to Memphis Police, at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a kidnapping/abduction call at a residence in Raleigh. The victim’s mother stated her daughter was by the front door when she heard a “soft” knock.

Police say that the girl tried to stop the door from opening but the suspect pushed the door open, causing her to fall. The suspect reportedly came into the house, grabbed the girl by her feet, and dragged her out of the house.

The suspect reportedly put the girl on his shoulders and carried her down the street with his hands over her mouth. In an attempt to escape, she punched him in the throat before running down the street.

Reports say that a witness who was at his girlfriend’s house during the time saw the child with a purple jacket on running down the street screaming.

He began to walk toward the girl on the corner of the street and saw a man with black and white spots on his face inside a black Charger, police say. The vehicle also had bumper damage to the front left side and possibly minor scratches on the front right side with paper tags.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ or 5’9″ black male with distinct white spots on his neck and arms, a heart tattoo on his thumb, and a skull tattoo on his pinky, according to reports.

Police also say he wore a mask, a hoodie with the Nike symbol on it, and possibly navy blue shorts with black tennis shoes.

The victim’s mother stated that she noticed her daughter was missing from the house and that the door was open. When she went outside, she saw her daughter running back toward the home, reports say.

There are no injuries reported, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.