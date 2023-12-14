MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after vehicles were burglarized at Bellevue Baptist Church.

According to Memphis Police, at around 10 a.m. Sunday, suspects burglarized 10 vehicles in the parking lot of the church on Appling Road.

Photos courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Police say the suspects arrived in a stolen black 2016 BMW X6.

At around 7 p.m. that same evening, the suspects reportedly abandoned the BMW in the parking lot of the Grizzly Mart on Horn Lake Road.

Police say the suspects left that scene in a gray Mercedes sedan.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.