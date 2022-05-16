MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the thieves who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Binghampton pop-up shop.

Empty shelves and empty boxes were all that was left from Mtown Market after thieves ravaged the place over the weekend. The owner says the thieves got away with more than $100,000 worth of clothing and shoes.

“It was about 7 a.m. and the first message I saw was that we had as a collective been robbed,” Brennan Sandefer said.

Sandefer is one of the more than 40 vendors who took a heavy hit Saturday morning.

“I had left $36,000 worth of inventory here alone,” Sandefer said.

Mtown Market is a popular pop-up shop in Binghampton for local entrepreneurs to sell or trade their products.

The owner says Saturday would have been their ninth installment since they started back in 2019, but due to the crime, they had to cancel.

The owner says around ten thieves came in around 3 a.m. Saturday.

He says surveillance footage shows they pulled in with two box trucks, cut the alarm system, broke into the door, opened the loading dock door, backed the trucks in, and cleaned out the market.

“There was shattered glass, the alarm system had been ripped off the door, the security camera outside was on the ground to the right. A bunch of people were standing around. A couple of people were crying,” Sandefer said.

He says the thieves didn’t just steal from him. They also stole from the community.

“A portion of my percent goes to St. Jude,” Sandefer said.

Brennan says he’s accepted he may never recover his stolen items, but he’s confident the crooks will be brought to justice.

“These folks didn’t cover all their tracks. They’re not invincible. They’re not invisible. They’re going to come to the surface,” Sandefer said.

So far no reported arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact police or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.