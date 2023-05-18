MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old is being charged with child abuse after admitting to hitting and pushing her baby off the bed.

According to officials, on February 2, Memphis Police Department was notified about an aggravated child abuse incident involving a 1-year-old who was taken to Lebonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Medical records show that the baby suffered from bruising and swelling to her face and tested positive for THC.

On March 28, investigators say they met with the mother Destiny Gaines and she gave a statement admitting to hitting the baby on the head and pushing her off the bed, which made her face hit the wall.

Gaines is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.