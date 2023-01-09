MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children have been shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday.

Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a man who was holding a child at gunpoint.

Deputies were eventually able to get the child to safety after negotiating with the suspect.

Coahoma County sheriffs say they located a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, Averi Jones, both suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence.

1-year-old Averi Jones

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the baby girl later died at a hospital in Clarksdale.

Marquez Griffin, 25, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.