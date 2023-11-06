MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged, and another is on the run after a shooting in Dyersburg left one person injured Sunday.

Dyersburg Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Alvinwood Circle around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

According to police, the victim drove to the parking lot of the police department seeking help after his car was shot at as he drove on Upper Finley Road. Detectives believe the victim was intentionally targeted.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Memphis.

Investigators determined that Damaris Neal, 23, and Jeremy Avery, 30, were suspects in the shooting.

Police say officers found a rental car driven by Avery unoccupied at the St. John Apartments, and Avery was later taken into custody. They also seized marijuana and 82 suspected oxycodone pills from his apartment.

Avery is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing schedule II with intent to sell/deliver and simple possession of marijuana.

Neal is charged with attempted first-degree murder and wanted by Dyersburg Police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Damaris Neal (Dyersburg Police Department)

DPD are also investigating a shooting that happened on Keats Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was transported to Dyersburg Regional Hospital by ambulance then transferred to a Memphis hospital.

According to police, the victim was outside when he was shot and could only describe seeing a black SUV leaving the area after the shooting.

DPD says the case remains under investigation but did not say if Neal is also wanted in connection to this shooting.

The Dyersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 66-285-TIPS, 311, or Criminal Investigations at 662-288-7679.