MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition and three people are detained after a shooting in Uptown early Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 302 Mill Avenue at 4 a.m.

Mill Avenue shooting scene

One man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and three others were detained on the scene, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.