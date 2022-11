MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer was involved in a crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday night.

It happened on Ridgeway Road right outside of the Ridgeway Precinct around 10:30 p.m.

We saw damage to the patrol car’s left side, and it appears the airbag deployed.

As of last month, MPD officers have been involved in more than 360 crashes so far this year. The department says in a third of those accidents the officer was at fault.