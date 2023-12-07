MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being involved in a car accident in Marshall County Thursday morning.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at around 6 a.m. on Byhalia Road and Highway 302.
One person died; their identity has not been released.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.