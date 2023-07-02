MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and five people are injured following multiple shootings in Memphis early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police were on the scene after a woman was shot in the 3300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard a little after midnight. At 12:58 a.m., police responded to a separate shooting in the 3200 block of Ardmore Street, where a man was injured. Almost three hours later, officers were on the scene of a third shooting that left another man injured in the 4200 block of Glenbrook Drive.

All three victims were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

At 5:42 p.m., police responded to a fourth shooting in the 4000 block of Camelot Lane. Three people were shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while another was being treated for injuries. The third victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the investigations of all of these cases are ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.