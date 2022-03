MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in southwest Memphis Friday morning.

Memphis Police say the two-car crash happened on McCain and West Raines. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say three others were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition while two others are in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.