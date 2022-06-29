MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Ripley, Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after one person was killed and three people, including the alleged gunman, were injured Tuesday in a shooting and apparent burglary.

It happened in an outbuilding that was being used as housing at 151 Spivey Street in Ripley, authorities said. Three people were inside.

According to a police affidavit, someone wearing all-black clothing and a face covering, and carrying what witnesses described as an AR-15-style rifle, kicked down the door and fired multiple shots inside.

Two juvenile victims were taken to a hospital, while a third victim, age not given, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Ripley Police have not identified the victims.

Kylan Beard, 23, of Ripley, was found by investigators about 20 yards away, with a wound to his leg. Police said he was wearing all black clothing with a camouflage neck gaiter.

Inside the doorway of the shed, police say they found an AK47 pistol with a loaded magazine.

Beard has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and a firearms charge, according to Lauderdale County court records.

He was taken to Regional One hospital in Memphis for his injuries.

District Attorney Mark Davidson said that assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested.