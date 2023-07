MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis, police say.

Officers responded to a crash on East Shelby Drive and Damascus Road at around 2:42 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two others reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police have not said what caused the crash. Police ask that drivers use caution in the area as officers investigate the crash.