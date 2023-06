MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting on Ravenoak Drive off of Ridgeway Boulevard at around 3:31 p.m.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man and a woman went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.