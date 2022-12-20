MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday.

Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An hour later, Memphis police located a woman shot on the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. She is currently in critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect fled in a red Chevy Trailblazer.

Officers responded to a third shooting in Raleigh on the 4800 block of Bontura Drive at 4:14 a.m. where they located an injured man.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD says they have one male suspect in custody.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.