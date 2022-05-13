MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in southeast Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill around 11:33 p.m. Thursday. Two drivers were involved.

According to police, the first driver was trying to turn left on Hickory Hill when he was hit by the second driver.

The first driver went to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The second driver is in non-critical condition.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed at this time.