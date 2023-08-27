MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a northeast Memphis apartment complex.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the Tanglewood Apartments at around 8:46 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers reportedly found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police have not released information on the possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.