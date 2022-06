MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Frayser on Wednesday, police say.

Officers were called to a gas station at 2711 Rangeline near James Road around midnight where they located two men shot.

The two victims were taken to Regional One where one of the victims did not survive his injuries.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

